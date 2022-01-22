Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen Won't Suit Up for Bucks on Saturday Night by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

For the tenth time this season, the Milwaukee Bucks will have to take to the court without their two-time MVP. Eric Nehm confirmed that Giannis Antetokounmpo would remain out against the Sacramento Kings. Nehm also noted that starting shooting guard Grayson Allen is out on Saturday night.

Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen will be OUT for the Bucks tonight. https://t.co/sbB1lgExjx — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 22, 2022

The Greek Freak remains a dominant force for the Bucks. Giannis is averaging 28.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, ranking first on the team in scoring and boards and second in assists. Allen has been a more modest offensive contributor, averaging 11.3 points and 3.4 rebounds.

Jordan Nwora has started in place of Giannis and should be in the starting lineup against the Kings. In three starts as a forward, Nwora is averaging 19.0 points and 10.0 rebounds. Do-it-all Pat Connaughton should get the nod for Allen in the backcourt, starting his 16th game of the season.

The betting line has been taken off the board at FanDuel Sportsbook. Expect the Bucks to be listed as modest home favorites when the line reopens.