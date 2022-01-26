Giannis to Play Wednesday against Cleveland Cavaliers by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Evan Dammarell reports Giannis Antetokounmpo is available tonight and is expected to play in a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Per Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, Giannis Antetokounmpo is available tonight against the #Cavs and will play. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) January 26, 2022

Giannis was listed as probable with a knee injury ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, last playing in a 94-90 win over the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 21, playing 36 minutes, scoring 30 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. An integral part of the Bucks’ high-powered rotation, Giannis averages 33 minutes, 29 points, 11 rebounds and six assists per game, starting 39 games this season, missing the Bucks’ 133-127 win over the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 22

One of the more dominant players in the league, Giannis leads the Bucks in usage, currently with a 35% usage rate and is currently +320 to win the NBA MVP on FanDuel Sportsbook, only behind Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Giannis is priced at $11,200 on FanDuel against the Cavaliers, with the Bucks currently a 4.5-point road favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 217-point total.