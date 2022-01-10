Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is retiring, Joe Judge future still unclear by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Josina Anderson reports that Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is retiring.

I'm told #Giants GM Dave Gettleman has informed some in the building that he's planning to retire, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 10, 2022

Gettleman retires after four seasons with the team. He is only the fourth general manager New York has had since 1979.

They’ve lost at least ten games in all four seasons under Gettleman and had a 19-46 record with him in charge.

This season, New York finished fourth in the NFC East with a 4-13 record. It’s the eighth losing season for the G-Men in the past nine years.

One of Gettleman’s first big decisions was sticking with Eli Manning as the quarterback in 2018. In 2019, he selected Daniel Jones sixth overall, hoping to replace Manning.

Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said they’re searching for a replacement immediately. As far as we know, New York’s ownership has yet to meet with head coach Joe Judge to discuss his future with the team. However, it has been reported that he is expected to return for the 2022 season.

