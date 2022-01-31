Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers
Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets NBA Game Information
GSW (37-13) HOU (14-35)
Date: 01/31/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Center
Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline (Open): Golden State Warriors (-590) vs. Houston Rockets (430)
Moneyline (Current): Golden State Warriors (-590) vs. Houston Rockets (430)
Spread (Open): Golden State Warriors (-10.5) vs. Houston Rockets (10.5)
Spread (Current): Golden State Warriors (-10.5) vs. Houston Rockets (10.5)
Game Total (Open): 230.5
Game Total (Current): 230
All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Golden State Warriors (460)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Houston Rockets (50000)
Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Golden State Warriors (90.78%) vs. Houston Rockets (9.22%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: GSW – 2.5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: GSW -984
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: GSW – 5 Stars – Expected Margin: GSW +15.5
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER – 4.5 Stars – Projected Total: 222.7
