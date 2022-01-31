Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets NBA Game Information

GSW (37-13) HOU (14-35) Date: 01/31/2022 Time: 08:00 PM Venue: Toyota Center

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Golden State Warriors (-590) vs. Houston Rockets (430) Moneyline (Current): Golden State Warriors ( -590 ) vs. Houston Rockets ( 430 ) Spread (Open): Golden State Warriors (-10.5) vs. Houston Rockets (10.5) Spread (Current): Golden State Warriors ( -10.5 ) vs. Houston Rockets ( 10.5 ) Game Total (Open): 230.5 Game Total (Current): 230

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Golden State Warriors ( 460 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Houston Rockets ( 50000 )

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Golden State Warriors (90.78%) vs. Houston Rockets (9.22%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: GSW – 2.5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: GSW -984 SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: GSW – 5 Stars – Expected Margin: GSW +15.5 SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER – 4.5 Stars – Projected Total: 222.7

