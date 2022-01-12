Hawks Could be without Capela, Reddish, and Hunter vs. Heat on Wednesday by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner reports that Hawks forward Cam Reddish (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday’s home game against the Heat. Atlanta could also be without De’Andre Hunter, who the team lists as a game-time decision. Hunter hadn’t played since November, when he suffered a wrist injury that required surgery.

Nate McMillan on the status of some of the injured Hawks ahead of tonight’s game:



De’Andre Hunter is a game-time decision



Cam Reddish is doubtful. His ankle is bothering him.



Clint Capela didn’t go through shootaround — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) January 12, 2022

Lastly, Hawks’ center Clint Capela didn’t join the team for shootaround as he’s still nursing an ankle injury. Like Hunter, Capela is also expected to be a game-time decision.

With so many uncertainties regarding some of the status of Hawks’ players, sharp bettors are siding with the visiting team for this matchup. Miami opened up as a four-point underdog, but that number’s down as low as +2.5 at some sportsbooks. As for the total, bookmakers seem to be somewhat split on the price as it’s available anywhere from 222.5 to 224.

