Heat will be without Jimmy Butler vs. Celtics on Monday

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (right toe irritation) has been ruled out for Monday’s matchup against the Boston Celtics – this according to NBA.com’s official injury report.

Miami is coming off a triple-overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors Saturday night – a game in which Butler played 52 minutes. Monday is the first night of a back-to-back for the Heat, which likely played a role in the team’s decision to hold Butler out.

The 32-year-old is averaging 22.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists for the season.

Butler’s injury is the latest in what’s been a string of ailments for Miami, who will also be without Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), P.J. Tucker (knee irritation), Markieff Morris (conditioning), Omer Yurtseven (COVID-19), and KZ Okpala (wrist).

Max Strus ($4,700 on FanDuel) and Caleb Martin ($4,500 on FanDuel) should see extended minutes in Butler’s absence, while more offensive responsibility will fall on the shoulders of Tyler Herro. All three make viable plays in DFS circles Monday, with Herro presenting the most upside.

Meanwhile, point guard Gabe Vincent has filled in nicely for Lowry, and at $5,000 on FanDuel, continues to represent a solid option.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Heat as +6.5 road underdogs and +210 on the moneyline.