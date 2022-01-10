Three Bets To Consider Before College Football National Championship Who will take home the trophy? by Patrick McAvoy 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The College Football National Championship officially is upon us.

The top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide are set to take on No. 3 Georgia for all of the marbles at Lucas Oil Stadium with kick off scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

There’s going to be plenty more to look out for Monday night than just the final score though between the two SEC behemoths. The College Football National Championship arguably is one of the best sports gambling nights of the year and there’s plenty to keep your eye out on.

Here are three bets to take a second look at, with the odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Bryce Young Passing Yards Over 314.5 Yards (-125)

The 2021 Heisman winner has been unbelievable all season and the National Championship should be no different. He threw for 421 passing yards the last time these two teams met on Dec. 4 and would have hit this Over in three of his last four games. Young has been a machine this season en route to 4,503 passing yards to go along with 46 touchdown passes.

Brian Robinson Jr. Rushing Yards Over 64.5 Yards (-105)

The Alabama running back exploded for 204 yards in the semifinals against Cincinnati and has gone over this total in nine of his last 13 games. Robinson has 1,268 total rushing yards this year to go with 14 touchdowns on the ground.

Alabama +3 (-120)

The Crimson Tide have been the best team in college football this season. Their lone loss came early against Texas A&M and have responded with impressive win after impressive win, including the SEC Championship over Georgia. It’s very difficult to bet against Alabama here.