Here’s Three Bets To Look At In Saturday’s Divisional Round Showdowns

The NFL playoffs continue with a doubleheader Saturday.

The AFC No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans is set to welcome the No. 4-seeded Cincinnati Bengals to Nissan Stadium to begin the day with kick off scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. The NFC No. 1 Green Bay Packers then take on the No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field with a trip to the conference championship on the line beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The final scores of each contest obviously will be important, but there are some other things to look out for in what should be two good football games.

Here’s three bets, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, to keep your eye on in Saturday’s divisional matchups:

Derrick Henry OVER 79.5 rushing yards (-130)

The hulking Titans running back hasn’t taken the field since Oct. 31, but he’s back and it couldn’t come at a better time for Tennessee. He may have missed a lot of time, but it sounds like he’s a full go for the clash with the Bengals and if so, this should be an easy over. Henry was averaging 117.1 rushing yards per game before going down with a foot injury and somehow that’s lower than what he averaged in 2020 when he was putting up 126.7 per game. He is the best power back in the league and even if he’s not at 100%, should be able to top 80 yards.

Jimmy Garoppolo OVER 0.5 interceptions (-145)

While it’s certainly likely that the 49ers could pull an upset over the Packers on Saturday, there still might be an interception by Garoppolo in the process. The 49ers quarterback isn’t fully healthy and has been picked off in four straight games, including the wild-card win over the Dallas Cowboys. Green Bay already has intercepted Garoppolo once this season during Week 3’s matchup and could do it again.

Aaron Rodgers UNDER 264.5 passing yards (-115)

Rodgers has had a great season that might earn him this season’s Most Valuable Player award, but he’s failed to top this number in two of his last four games, although he didn’t play the entire game Week 18 vs. the Detroit Lions. The last time these two teams faced off Rodgers threw for 261 yards in the Week 3 win. The Packers quarterback averaged 257.2 passing yards per game this season and likely will come close to this number, but should remain just under.