Houston Texans Fire Head Coach David Culley by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

According to Houston Chronicle’s John McClain, the Houston Texans have fired head coach David Culley.

Texans fire David Culley after one season https://t.co/aHEFY5OIZx via @houstonchron — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 13, 2022

Culley now becomes the ninth head coach since 2000 to be fired after just one season, and it may come as a surprise to some, given the cards he was dealt. A peculiar situation with starting quarterback Deshaun Watson saw the 26-year-old sit out the entire season due to an unfulfilled trade request and some pending legal investigations. New starter Tyrod Taylor was only able to appear in six games due to injury, leaving third-round rookie Davis Mills as Culley’s quarterback for the remaining 11 games.

Culley compiled a 4-13 record in the lone season he was given in Houston. After starting the year 2-11, the Texans were able to reel off two straight wins, including a shocker over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16. It evidently wasn’t enough for Culley to keep his job as the franchise will now search for its fifth head coach in its history.

NFL Postseason Betting At FanDuel Sportsbook

You can bet on spreads, totals, props, and much more on every matchup all postseason long in the NFL only at the FanDuel Sportsbook.