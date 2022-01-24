Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans NBA Game Information

IND (17-30) NOP (17-28) Date: 01/24/2022 Time: 08:00 PM Venue: Smoothie King Center

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Indiana Pacers (102) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (-120) Moneyline (Current): Indiana Pacers ( 134 ) vs. New Orleans Pelicans ( -158 ) Spread (Open): Indiana Pacers (1.5) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (-1.5) Spread (Current): Indiana Pacers ( 3.5 ) vs. New Orleans Pelicans ( -3.5 ) Game Total (Open): 214.5 Game Total (Current): 215

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Indiana Pacers ( 49000 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: New Orleans Pelicans ( 50000 )

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Indiana Pacers (44.21%) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (55.79%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: IND -1 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: IND – 2 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 5 Stars

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!