Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers
Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans NBA Game Information
IND (17-30) NOP (17-28)
Date: 01/24/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center
Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline (Open): Indiana Pacers (102) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (-120)
Moneyline (Current): Indiana Pacers (134) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (-158)
Spread (Open): Indiana Pacers (1.5) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (-1.5)
Spread (Current): Indiana Pacers (3.5) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (-3.5)
Game Total (Open): 214.5
Game Total (Current): 215
All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Indiana Pacers (49000)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: New Orleans Pelicans (50000)
Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Indiana Pacers (44.21%) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (55.79%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: IND -1 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: IND – 2 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 5 Stars
