In Aaron Rodgers’s postgame availability, he said, “I’ll have the conversation with Brian, you know, in the next week or so and get a little more clarity and think about my own future and how much longer I want to keep doing this.”

LIVE: Aaron Rodgers meets with the media following #SFvsGB 🎥 https://t.co/rDvBVTKWlg — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 23, 2022

Rodgers made 20 completions for 225 yards in Green Bay’s 13-10 loss to the 49ers.

“There’s obviously a lot of decisions to be made. There are a lot of players whose futures are up in the air. So, you know, definitely, it’ll be interesting to see how some of those decisions go.”

When asked about whether or not he can win a Super Bowl in Green Bay with the team’s expiring contracts, Rodgers said, “I don’t know…that’s a fair question. Definitely, one I’ve thought about…so many guy’s contracts are up or on the brink or salary cap stuff, so a lot of decisions to be made. I don’t want to be a part of a rebuild if I’m going to keep playing.”

The Packers are projected to be over the 2022 salary cap by $44.8 million and have some critical pending free agents to sign, including Davante Adams.

