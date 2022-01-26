Jaguars Close To Landing Byron Leftwich As Next Head Coach by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Jacksonville Jaguars might’ve found their next head coach. Stroud reports that discussions are advancing between the team and Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. While a few contractual items remain, it appears there’s at least an agreement in principle on both sides.

Hearing there are some items left to clear up contractually but both Byron Leftwich and Jacksonville are trying to finalize an agreement to make him the Jaguars next head coach. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 26, 2022

There’s some history between the two sides as the Jaguars drafted Leftwich seventh overall in the 2003 NFL Draft. After starting his first three seasons, he spent the latter part of his career as a backup with stops in Atlanta, Tampa Bay, and Pittsburgh.

Leftwich had quite a rise in the coaching ranks after joining the Cardinals organization as an intern in 2016. The following year, he was the quarterbacks’ coach and became the offensive coordinator in 2018. At the time, the Cardinals head coach was Bruce Arians, and when he moved on to Tampa Bay, Leftwich followed as well. Both men were rewarded with a Super Bowl victory in 2021. While this might be somewhat of coming home for Leftwich, he’ll have his hands full trying to turn around a Jaguars organization that’s been fledgling of late.

Jacksonville’s won just four games over the past two seasons.

Be sure to be on the lookout at FanDuel Sportsbook for when the 2022-23 Super Bowl futures are released to the public.