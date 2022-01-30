Ja'Marr Chase Breaks NFL Postseason Rookie Receiving Yards Record by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

In case it wasn’t already clear, the Cincinnati Bengals’ future is bright. That’s been plainly illustrated in their run through the NFL postseason, landing in the Super Bowl on the strength of solid defensive play and outstanding play from second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow’s success is closely tied to Ja’Marr Chase, who broke yet another record on Sunday.

Chase entered the contest just 17 yards shy of the NFL record for receiving yards by a rookie in a single postseason. It took until the third quarter, but Chase surpassed the mark set by Terry Holt in 1999.

Ja’Marr Chase now holds the record for most receiving yards in a postseason by a rookie 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KE4fuofSdb — PFF (@PFF) January 30, 2022

The LSU product finished the game with 54 yards, catching six of nine targets. That brought his receiving yards total up to 279 for the postseason, giving him a 37-yard cushion over Holt’s previous mark of 242.

The Bengals punched their ticket to the Super Bowl in dramatic fashion, holding the Chiefs to a field goal as time expired and then forcing a turnover on their first possession of overtime before kicking the game-winning field goal.

