Ja'Marr Chase Has Record-Breaking Afternoon vs. Chiefs by SportsGrid 10 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Cincinnati Bengals wrapped up their first division title in six years on Sunday, but that was far from the biggest news coming out of their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ja’Marr Chase had himself a day, finishing the game with 266 receiving yards and three touchdowns, catching 11 of 12 targets. In doing so, the LSU product broke a pair of records, one of which stood since 1979.

One of the records broken was a team benchmark for receiving yards in a game set in 2006 by Chad Johnson. Chase eclipsed the 260 yards that Johnson had against the San Diego Chargers on the same amount of receptions. The more noteworthy record is the most receiving yards by a rookie set by Jerry Butler in 1979. Butler set the high mark with 255 receiving yards, which Chase surpassed on his final catch of the day, a 30-yard reception on the Bengals’ closing drive that helped them secure victory.

Records notwithstanding, the Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase chemistry gives Bengals fans a lot to look forward to moving forward.

The Bengals are headed to the postseason for the first time since 2015 and still have an outside shot at the number one seed in the AFC. FanDuel Sportsbook has Cincinnati priced at +1800 to win it all.