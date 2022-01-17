Jimmy Garoppolo is experiencing a slight sprain in his throwing shoulder by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The San Francisco Chronicle’s Eric Branch reports head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Jimmy Garoppolo has a slight shoulder sprain in his throwing arm.

#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has a "slight shoulder sprain" — his throwing shoulder — but should be able to practice Wednesday, Kyle Shanahan said — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) January 17, 2022

However, Shanahan expects Garoppolo to practice to start the week, so it doesn’t sound too serious.

Garoppolo missed the team’s Week 17 matchup with the Texans due to a thumb injury on his throwing hand.

The Niners are coming off a 23-17 win over the Cowboys in the wild card round. Garoppolo completed 16 passes for 172 yards, had zero touchdowns and one interception.

Garoppolo’s postseason performance was down from his 257.4 passing yards per game this season. He also ended the regular season with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions through 15 games.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, San Francisco is +198 on the moneyline and +4.5 on the spread against the Packers in their divisional-round matchup.

The 49ers ended the season third in the NFC West with a 10-7 record and won their final two games down the stretch.

If Garoppolo can’t go come Saturday, expect Trey Lance to get the nod at quarterback.