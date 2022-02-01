Jimmy Garoppolo Odds: Steelers, Washington With Best Prices To Land QB
The 49ers remain the betting favorite at 2-to-1
It appears Jimmy Garoppolo has played his final game with the San Francisco 49ers, and it also appears oddsmakers have taken notice of the situation.
Garoppolo sounded like he knew his time in San Francisco came to an end after Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. The 49ers, as you may recall, traded up to draft their quarterback of the future in Trey Lance during the 2021 NFL Draft, and it seems the future could begin with Lance’s sophomore season.
That would make Garoppolo, who essentially was a dead man walking this entire season, the odd man out. Garoppolo has one year left on his current contract, but it’s more likely than not he does not spend that year in San Francisco.
It begs the question: Where could Garoppolo end up?
The oddsmakers at PointsBet Sportsbook, as shared by NESN’s betting analyst Sam Panayotovich, released prices pertaining to potential landing spots for Garoppolo.
San Francisco 49ers +200
Pittsburgh Steelers +400
Washington Football Team +400
Denver Broncos +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700
Carolina Panthers +900
Cleveland Browns +1500
Green Bay Packers +1700
Houston Texans +1700
Las Vegas Raiders +2000
Indianapolis Colts +2000
It’s worthy to note that Las Vegas officially hired former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Monday. McDaniels worked with Garoppolo during the quarterback’s time in New England.
Tampa Bay also presents another interesting potential spot given the recent retirement rumors pertaining to Tom Brady. Could Garoppolo land with the Bucs? It feels possible should Brady officially hang them up.
It will be interesting to see how Garoppolo’s offseason plays out.