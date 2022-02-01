Jimmy Garoppolo Odds: Steelers, Washington With Best Prices To Land QB The 49ers remain the betting favorite at 2-to-1 by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears Jimmy Garoppolo has played his final game with the San Francisco 49ers, and it also appears oddsmakers have taken notice of the situation.

Garoppolo sounded like he knew his time in San Francisco came to an end after Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. The 49ers, as you may recall, traded up to draft their quarterback of the future in Trey Lance during the 2021 NFL Draft, and it seems the future could begin with Lance’s sophomore season.

That would make Garoppolo, who essentially was a dead man walking this entire season, the odd man out. Garoppolo has one year left on his current contract, but it’s more likely than not he does not spend that year in San Francisco.

It begs the question: Where could Garoppolo end up?

The oddsmakers at PointsBet Sportsbook, as shared by NESN’s betting analyst Sam Panayotovich, released prices pertaining to potential landing spots for Garoppolo.

San Francisco 49ers +200

Pittsburgh Steelers +400

Washington Football Team +400

Denver Broncos +600

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700

Carolina Panthers +900

Cleveland Browns +1500

Green Bay Packers +1700

Houston Texans +1700

Las Vegas Raiders +2000

Indianapolis Colts +2000

It’s worthy to note that Las Vegas officially hired former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Monday. McDaniels worked with Garoppolo during the quarterback’s time in New England.

Tampa Bay also presents another interesting potential spot given the recent retirement rumors pertaining to Tom Brady. Could Garoppolo land with the Bucs? It feels possible should Brady officially hang them up.

It will be interesting to see how Garoppolo’s offseason plays out.