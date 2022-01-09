Joe Burrow Inactive for Week 18 against the Browns by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Field Yates reports that Joe Burrow is inactive for the Bengals Week 18 matchup with the Browns.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow and DT D.J. Reader will not travel to Cleveland and are officially out tomorrow against the Browns. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 8, 2022

Burrow looks to have suffered a knee injury in Week 17 against the Chiefs. He stated earlier in the week that he felt healthy enough to play but did not expect to.

Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions this season.

With Burrow out, Brandon Allen will start behind center for Cincinnati.

The Bengals sitting Burrow is not unexpected. Cincinnati wouldn’t risk losing their starting quarterback right before the postseason.

The Bengals will also be without Evan McPherson, D.J. Reader, Logan Wilson, Jalen Davis and Cam Sample. In addition, Joe Mixon will miss the game due to being on the COVID-19 list.

