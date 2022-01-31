Joe Ingles Leaves Early vs. Timberwolves, Scheduled for MRI Monday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

If the injury bug is real, the Utah Jazz have a full-fledged infection. The Jazz were already down two starters heading into Sunday night’s contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as Donovan Mitchell and Royce O’Neale were dealing with injuries. They’ll add another name to the injury report, as Joe Ingles had to leave early against the Timberwolves.

Ingles suffered a knee injury and is scheduled for an MRI in Salt Lake City on Monday.

Joe Ingles (left knee injury) will not return.



He will have an MRI in Salt Lake City tomorrow. — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 31, 2022

Ingles was filling in for Mitchell at shooting guard, starting the past seven games. The 34-year-old didn’t record a point on Sunday, going 0-for-3, with two rebounds and three assists.

Jordan Clarkson stepped up in place of Ingles and is in line for a larger role until he or Mitchell are cleared to return.

The Jazz are in a deep hole against the T-Wolves late in the game. Check FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.