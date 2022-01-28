Josh Norris leaves game against the Hurricanes with an upper-body injury, will not return by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Senators confirmed that Josh Norris would not return to Thursday’s game after sustaining an upper-body injury.

Injury update: #Sens forward Josh Norris will not return to tonight's game after sustaining an upper-body injury in the first period. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) January 28, 2022

His injury happened in the first period of the Senators game against the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov hit an off-balanced Norris into the end boards as the two raced toward the puck in the Carolina corner. Norris had 4:42 of ice-time before he was forced to leave the game.

Norris is third on the Sens in scoring with 18 goals and eight assists.

The Senators are second-last in the Eastern Conference with a 13-20-3 record but are on a two-game winning streak.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Senators are +5000 to make the playoffs and -20000 to miss the postseason.

Ottawa announced before this game that they would be without their leading scorer, Drake Batherson, for months. Batherson also sustained an injury after being hit without the puck.

If Norris is out for any period, the Senators will have to keep digging through their system to find more replacements.