Jrue Holiday enters COVID-19 protocols and is out against the Nets

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports Jrue Holiday enters COVID-19 protocols and is out Friday against the Nets.

Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Brooklyn on Friday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 6, 2022

Holiday will likely miss two or three games unless he can test negative on two PCR tests. However, he won’t be playing against Brooklyn on Friday.

He’ll join teammates George Hill, Pat Connaughton, and Grayson Allen, who are already under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Holiday is third on Milwaukee in scoring, averaging 18.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and one steal a game.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bucks are +134 on the moneyline and a +3.5 on the spread against the Nets.

Milwaukee is third in the Eastern Conference but has lost their past two games.

