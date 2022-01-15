Juju Smith-Schuster to return to the Steelers on Sunday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Juju Smith Schuster will play for the Steelers on Sunday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Smith-Schuster has been out of action since Week 6 due to a shoulder injury. Smith-Schuster wasn’t having the best of seasons before the injury as he only had 15 receptions for 129 and had yet to score a touchdown. What he can add to a Steelers’ team that isn’t expected to off much of a challenge to the Chiefs is unknown.

The Steelers made the playoffs by defeating the Ravens last Sunday and were lucky that the Raiders and Chargers didn’t end in a tie. This is likely the final game for Ben Roethlisberger should they lose.

The Steelers are currently a 12.5 underdog (-106) versus the Rams on Sunday. The Cards are +520 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 46, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.