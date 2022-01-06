Justin Fields to Start Sunday for Bears by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports the Chicago Bears will start rookie quarterback Justin Fields for their regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

Fields is dealing with a lingering ankle injury, last playing in a Week 15 9-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Fields threw for 285 yards in the loss on 26 pass attempts and one touchdown. Averaging 155.8 passing yards per game, Fields, a dual-threat option has thrown for 1,870 yards and seven touchdowns, also rushing six times per game on average for 5.83 yards per carry. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton took over play-calling duties in a 29-3 win over the New York Giants, throwing for 173 yards and one touchdown.

Fields is priced at $7,100 on FanDuel.

The Bears have a disappointing season, posting a 6-10 record, good for third in the NFC North and are eliminated from playoff contention. Chicago is a 3.5-point road underdog against the Minnesota Vikings on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 44.5-point total.