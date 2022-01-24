Kemba Walker Will Play vs. Cavaliers by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Kemba Walker has been in and out of the New York Knicks lineup all season. However, the knee issue that kept Walker out of the Knicks’ 110-102 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday won’t keep him out against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. Tom Withers confirmed that the veteran point guard would be in the lineup Monday night.

Kemba Walker playing for #Knicks tonight. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 24, 2022

Walker is off his All-Star pace from several seasons ago but remains a valuable contributor for the Knicks. The 31-year-old averages 13.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, in a little over 27 minutes of action.

Evan Fournier started at point guard yesterday against the Clippers but will likely move back into his shooting guard position for tonight’s contest. That means that Alec Burks will serve as a depth option off the bench against the Cavs.

The Knicks are coming off a win, but they’ve dropped three of their past four. FanDuel Sportsbook has them installed as +5.5 underdogs for their Eastern Conference tilt.