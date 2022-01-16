Kevin Durant Injures Knee, Will Make Full Recovery After Rehab by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Kevin Durant will make a full recovery from his knee injury after rehab.

Nets‘ Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee and will return to full strength after period of rehab, team says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 16, 2022

Durant suffered the injury in Saturday’s game against the Pelicans. He left the game and did not return.

After an MRI, Durant was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

Some reports have estimated that Durant will miss four-to-six weeks, which means he could return sometime around the NBA All-Star break.

Durant is the Nets’ leading scorer, averaging 29.3 points per game, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists.

With Durant out of the lineup, the Nets will have to depend more on James Harden and Kyrie Irving to fill the void.

