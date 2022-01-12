Kings C Tristan Thompson (Quad) Questionable For Wednesday Vs. Lakers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Sacramento Kings center Tristan Thompson has been listed as questionable for Wednesday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers due to a quad injury, per the league’s injury report.

Thompson missed out on the team’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night and his status is now up in the air for Wednesday against the Lakers with the quad issue. The big man had a stretch of nine games in December where he was able to notch double-digits in six of them including six starts due to the absence of starting center Richaun Holmes.

With Holmes currently out due to health and safety protocols, center Alex Len has been seeing more minutes but Thompson could certainly see some minutes as the backup if he is able to go on Wednesday night with Holmes remaining out.

Thompson has averaged 6.2 points and 5.4 rebounds on 50.3 percent shooting from the field in 30 games this season.

