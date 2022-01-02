Klay Thompson Drains 24 Straight Threes in Warm-Ups by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

You don’t earn a moniker as a splash brother without being able to make it rain.

Achilles injuries have kept Klay Thompson out of the Golden State Warriors lineup since 2019, but the former first-round selection appears to be nearing a return to action. Thompson was spotted draining 24 straight threes in warm-up ahead of the Warriors contest against the Utah Jazz.

Jordan Poole has moved into starting shooting guard role, replacing Thompson in the Dubs’ backcourt. The 22-year-old has been excellent in his third season, ranking third on the team in points and fourth in assists while hitting a career-best 44.2% of field goals.

Thompson may have to ramp up activities, but it’s expected that he usurps Poole and moves back into the starting lineup when he’s healthy enough to return.

This season, the Warriors have re-established themselves as a powerhouse in the NBA, putting up a league-best .794 points percentage through their first 34 games.

That isn’t enough to shift the betting market in Golden State’s favor tonight. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Warriors lined as +5 underdogs against the 26-9 Jazz.