Knicks Acquire Cam Reddish From The Hawks

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the New York Knicks have acquired Cam Reddish via trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

ESPN Sources: The Atlanta Hawks are trading forward Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for a deal that includes a protected 2022 first-round pick via Charlotte. Knicks also acquire Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick via Brooklyn in trade. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2022

In exchange, Atlanta will receive New York’s protected 2022 first-round draft pick, courtesy of the Hornets, along with the former ninth overall pick in Kevin Knox II. Solomon Hill will also head to New York as part of the deal, along with a 2025 second-round pick. This trade reunites Reddish with RJ Barrett, whom he played with in college as a member of the Duke Blue Devils.

Reddish is averaging 11.9 points per game, but he’s seen his playing time drop from 28.8 minutes per game to 23.4 this season.

New York is looking for a spark as it’s struggling to get over .500 for the season. The Knicks have yet to find the success that propelled them to finish the previous season ten games over .500. FanDuel Sportsbook currently puts their odds to win the conference at +5500 and the NBA title at +12000.