LA Clippers vs. Washington Wizards: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

The Wizards come into Tuesday’s game losers of three straight and four of their past five games, while LA has basically alternated wins and losses recently. Washington is trying to maintain that all-important tenth spot in the East, while LA sits ninth in the West.

LA Clippers vs. Washington Wizards NBA Game Information

LAC (23-25) WAS (23-24) Date: 01/25/2022 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Capital One Arena

LA Clippers vs. Washington Wizards Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): LA Clippers (144) vs. Washington Wizards (-172) Moneyline (Current): LA Clippers ( 162 ) vs. Washington Wizards ( -194 ) Spread (Open): LA Clippers (4) vs. Washington Wizards (-4) Spread (Current): LA Clippers ( 4.5 ) vs. Washington Wizards ( -4.5 ) Game Total (Open): 216 Game Total (Current): 220

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: LA Clippers ( 3200 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Washington Wizards ( 18000 )

LA Clippers vs. Washington Wizards Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: LA Clippers (60.49%) vs. Washington Wizards (39.51%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: LAC – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: LAC – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars

LA Clippers vs. Washington Wizards Game News and Notes

The Clippers are fresh off a 110-102 loss to the Knicks. Reggie Jackson had a team-high 26 points, and Ivica Zubac had a game-high 14 rebounds.

Jackson is LA’s leading scorer, with Paul George still out for a few more weeks unless he elects to have surgery and would be lost for the season. Jackson averages 16.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.4 rebounds a game. The Clippers are still waiting on Kawhi Leonard’s season debut.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are coming off a 116-87 loss to the Celtics. Bradley Beal had a game-high 19 points and seven assists in the losing effort.

Beal leads Washington in scoring, averaging 23.6 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds. The Wizards are relatively healthy compared to the rest of the league, and Sunday saw the return of head coach Wes Unseld Jr. from COVID-19 protocols.

Washington is 19th in NBA scoring, averaging 107.7 points per game, while the Clippers are 26th with 105.3. LA is better on the other side of the ball as well. They sit tenth in opponent scoring, allowing 106.5 points per game, while the Wizards are 20th with 109.9. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the total is set at 220, but the model thinks their combined points will be closer to 227.6.

Against the spread, the Clippers are 22-26 and 10-11 on the road, while Washington is 19-27-1 and 12-12 at home. One trend to watch is that the Wizards are 0-5 ATS in their past five games as a home favorite.

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model likes LA in this matchup. According to the model, the Clippers have a 60.49 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of -153, and an expected margin of victory of 3.1 points. Compare that to Fanduel Sportsbook, which has LA at +162 on the moneyline and +4.5 on the spread.

The model recommends the Clippers’ moneyline and spread, giving both wagers five-star ratings. It also likes the over, showing that bet as a five-star rating as well.