Lakers' Anthony Davis Will Play Tuesday vs. Nets

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (knee) will play in Tuesday night’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (MCL sprain) will return tonight against the Brooklyn Nets after a month-long absence and will be on a minutes restriction, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 25, 2022

Davis has missed the team’s past 17 games due to the MCL sprain and will return to the floor for a Lakers team desperate to get some wins. Los Angeles currently sits in eighth place in the Western Conference and, at 23-24, just 2.5 games ahead of tenth place, the cut-off for the NBA Play-In Tournament. As reported by Haynes, Davis will see some sort of minutes restriction on his path back to full playing time from the lengthy absence. Expect center Dwight Howard to pick up the slack when Davis is not in the lineup.

This season, the eight-time All-Star has averaged 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game in 27 starts.

