The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Lamar Jackson is not expected to play in Week 17 against the Rams.

The #Ravens may give it until before game-time, but sources say the belief heading into today is that QB Tyler Huntley is the likely starter vs. the #Rams. Lamar Jackson hasn’t been ruled out, but the ankle did not allow him to practice Thursday or Friday. Not a good sign. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2022

Jackson was able to practice with his injured ankle on Wednesday in a limited capacity. However, the injury held him out of workouts on Thursday and Friday.

This season, Jackson has thrown for 2,882 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 767 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson hasn’t played since leaving Baltimore’s Week 14 game against the Browns.

Tyler Huntley started the next two games for the Ravens but missed Week 16 due to COVID-19 protocols. If Jackson is out, Huntley will likely get the start for Baltimore. Huntley has thrown for 743 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

Baltimore has lost four straight, and its playoff hopes are dwindling.

