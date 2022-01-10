LeBron James Available Against Grizzlies Sunday Night by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The abdominal injury that has kept LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers’ injury report won’t keep him out against the Memphis Grizzlies. King James was listed as available for the Sunday night contest, per the NBA’s Official Injury Report.

James hasn’t missed a beat in his age 37 season. The 17-time All-Star is averaging 28.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.6 assists, playing nearly 37 minutes per game. Those stats lead to some gaudy advanced metrics, with James leading the Lakers in Value Over Replacement Player, Box Plus/Minus, and Win Shares, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.

Single-game slates remain at FanDuel, and James is the highest-salaried player available. James carries a $16,00 salary and averages 53.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points per game.

The Lakers are finding their offensive rhythm over their recent sample, averaging 125.8 points per game over their past four games, winning every contest. They enter tonight’s Western Conference battle against the Grizzlies as -3 favorites, with the total set at 229.5.