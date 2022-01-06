Lions' Jared Goff (Knee) Limited In Practice On Thursday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was limited in practice on Thursday due to a knee injury, per the team’s Twitter.

It was the second consecutive day that Goff was a limited participant in team practice, making Friday’s designation a key indicator of his status on Sunday. The signal-caller missed Week 16 due to COVID-19 and missed out on last week’s 22-point blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks with this same knee issue. If he cannot go again, expect backup quarterback Tim Boyle to make his fourth start of the season on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Goff was on the wrong end of a 35-17 beatdown from Green Bay in Week 2.

The former Ram has completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,007 yards, 17 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 13 games on the season.

Green Bay Packers Vs. Detroit Lions Odds

The Detroit Lions are currently 3.5-point underdogs to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.