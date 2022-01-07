Luka Doncic is doubtful for Friday's game against the Rockets by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Mavericks announced that Luka Doncic is doubtful to play Friday against the Rockets.

Luka Dončić (right ankle sprain) is doubtful for tomorrow night’s game in Houston.



Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons), Boban Marjanović (H&S protocols), Kristaps Porzingis (H&S protocols) and Isaiah Thomas (not with team) will all remain out. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 6, 2022

Doncic is suffering from a right ankle sprain that occurred during the Mavericks’ 99-82 win over the Warriors. He’d previously missed a significant portion of this season due to a left ankle sprain and being placed under COVID-19 protocols.

He currently leads Dallas in scoring, putting up 25 points, 8.8 assists, eight rebounds, and 1.2 steals a game.

If Doncic is out, expect Jalen Brunson to fill the void.

The Mavs will also be missing Willie Cauley-Stein, Boban Marjanovic, Kristaps Porzingis, and Isaiah Thomas.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Doncic is a +7000 to win the NBA Most Valuable Player Award.



Dallas is fifth in the Western Conference and has won four straight.

Losing Doncic would be a massive loss for the Mavericks. If you’re planning on betting on this game, be sure to check on Doncic’s status and head over FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest odds.