Luke List Earns First Career PGA Tour Win at Farmers Insurance Open

The first month of the PGA Tour season wrapped up on Saturday night, and golf fans are hoping it’s a sign of things to come.

Four rounds weren’t enough to sort out a winner a the Farmers Insurance Open as Luke List, and Will Zalatoris needed a playoff to determine the victor. The golfers replayed the 18th hole, and List walked away with his first career tour victory after birdieing the hole for the second time today.

List started the final round off the pace, needing a six-under 66 to force the playoff. He and Zalatoris landed their first playoff tee shots in the bunker; however, it was List that recovered, setting himself up for a tap-in birdie from less than a foot away. Zalatoris missed his birdie putt, cinching the victory for List, who closed as a +8000 longshot.

