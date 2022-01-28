Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Game Information

MIN (24-24) PHX (38-9) Date: 01/28/2022 Time: 09:00 PM Venue: Footprint Center

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Minnesota Timberwolves (320) vs. Phoenix Suns (-405) Moneyline (Current): Minnesota Timberwolves ( 310 ) vs. Phoenix Suns ( -375 ) Spread (Open): Minnesota Timberwolves (9) vs. Phoenix Suns (-9) Spread (Current): Minnesota Timberwolves ( 8.5 ) vs. Phoenix Suns ( -8.5 ) Game Total (Open): 231.5 Game Total (Current): 230.5

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Minnesota Timberwolves ( 16000 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Phoenix Suns ( 700 )

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Minnesota Timberwolves (43.89%) vs. Phoenix Suns (56.11%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: MIN 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: MIN +128 SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: MIN 5 Stars – Expected Margin: MIN -1.8 SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER 3 Stars – Projected Total: 226.5

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!