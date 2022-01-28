Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Game Information
MIN (24-24) PHX (38-9)
Date: 01/28/2022
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Footprint Center
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline (Open): Minnesota Timberwolves (320) vs. Phoenix Suns (-405)
Moneyline (Current): Minnesota Timberwolves (310) vs. Phoenix Suns (-375)
Spread (Open): Minnesota Timberwolves (9) vs. Phoenix Suns (-9)
Spread (Current): Minnesota Timberwolves (8.5) vs. Phoenix Suns (-8.5)
Game Total (Open): 231.5
Game Total (Current): 230.5
All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Minnesota Timberwolves (16000)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Phoenix Suns (700)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Minnesota Timberwolves (43.89%) vs. Phoenix Suns (56.11%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: MIN 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: MIN +128
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: MIN 5 Stars – Expected Margin: MIN -1.8
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER 3 Stars – Projected Total: 226.5
