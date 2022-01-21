MLB and the MLBPA will meet on Monday, players to present a counteroffer by SportsGrid 34 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association will meet on Monday.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association plan to meet Monday, when the union is expected to present a counteroffer to the league’s proposal last week, sources tell ESPN.



This would be the second meeting between the sides since MLB locked out players on Dec. 2. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 20, 2022

The MLBPA is expected to present a counter to the owners in response to the league’s proposal. A week ago, it was reported that the players reacted negatively to Major League Baseball’s latest offer.

The owners offered to increase pay to players with two or more years of service and increase minimum salaries from $570,000 to $600,000. However, the MLBPA wanted the owners to address the luxury tax, revenue sharing, and lowering free agency requirements.

The owner’s proposal was the first time since the lockout that core economic issues were addressed. MLB has been in a lockout since December 2, after the expiration of the previous collective bargaining agreement.

