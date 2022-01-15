Najee Harris doesn't have an injury designation for the Steelers on Sunday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Steelers have removed running back Najee Harris from the injury report, Steelers official website reports. Harris had been listed as questionable for the game Sunday night versus the Chiefs due to an elbow injury. This move was always expected as Harris was a full participant in practice on Friday. Harris could get a significant workload Sunday as the Steelers may try to run the ball as much as possible in order to control the clock and keep Patrick Mahomes and that offense of the Chiefs off the field.

The Steelers made the playoffs by defeating the Ravens last Sunday and were lucky that the Raiders and Chargers didn’t end in a tie. This is likely the final game for Ben Roethlisberger should they lose.

The Steelers are currently a 12.5 underdog (-106) versus the Rams on Sunday. The Cards are +520 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 46, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.