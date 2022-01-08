NBA Champions Futures Odds & Analysis Updated: Return Of Kyrie and Klay Make Big Difference by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

As we reach the midpoint of the NBA season, Let’s look at the favorite, the hottest team in the league, and a potential dark horse in the East. You can find up-to-date NBA Championship and all your futures odds at the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top Odds For 2022 NBA Champions

Brooklyn Nets: +260 Golden State Warriors: +460 Milwaukee Bucks: +700 Phoenix Suns: +800 Utah Jazz: +1200 Los Angeles Lakers: +1300 Miami Heat: +1400 Chicago Bulls: +2200 Philadelphia 76ers: +2400 Los Angeles Clippers: +2700

Despite boasting the league’s best record at 30-8 and a proven roster that made last season’s NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns continue to be considered a bit of a dark horse by the FanDuel Sportsbook. At +800, they currently have the fourth-shortest odds yet have already beaten both the Nets and Warriors so far this season. They have a proven scorer in Devin Booker, a capable big man in Deandre Ayton, and one of the league’s all-time best point guards in Chris Paul to run the show. Add in a solid supporting cast that is mostly similar to last year, and Phoenix may hold some value at eight-to-one with the league’s top record.

