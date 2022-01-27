Nets' James Harden Ruled Out Wednesday Against Nuggets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Nick Friedell of ESPN reports James Harden will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets.

Nets now say James Harden (hamstring tightness) is out tonight vs. Nuggets. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 27, 2022

Harden was a late addition to the injury report because of the injury, last playing in a 106-96 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 25, playing 38 minutes, scoring 33 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Harden is a primary playmaker for the Nets, averaging 37 minutes, 23 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists per game, starting in 42 games this year. Harden is also second on the Nets in usage, seeing a 28.5% usage rate behind Kevin Durant.

With Harden off the court, expect an uptick in production to go toward Patty Mills, priced at $5,200 on FanDuel. The 13-year veteran averages 31 minutes, 14 points, two rebounds and three assists per game. When Harden is off the court this season, Mills has a 29.4% usage rate and averages .91 fantasy points per minute.

The Nets are a 6-point home underdog against the Denver Nuggets on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 219-point total.