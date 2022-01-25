New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers NBA Game Information

NOP (18-28) PHI (27-19) Date: 01/25/2022 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Wells Fargo Center

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): New Orleans Pelicans (175) vs Philadelphia 76ers (-227) Moneyline (Current): New Orleans Pelicans ( 290 ) vs Philadelphia 76ers ( -360 ) Spread (Open): New Orleans Pelicans (5.5) vs Philadelphia 76ers (-5.5) Spread (Current): New Orleans Pelicans ( 8.5 ) vs Philadelphia 76ers ( -8.5 ) Game Total (Open): 210 Game Total (Current): 214

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: New Orleans Pelicans ( 50000 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Philadelphia 76ers ( 2100 )

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: New Orleans Pelicans (53.71%) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (46.29%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: NOP – 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: NOP +126 SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: NOP – 5 Stars – Expected Margin: NOP -1.7 SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars – Projected Total: 226

