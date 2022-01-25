New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers NBA Game Information
NOP (18-28) PHI (27-19)
Date: 01/25/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline (Open): New Orleans Pelicans (175) vs Philadelphia 76ers (-227)
Moneyline (Current): New Orleans Pelicans (290) vs Philadelphia 76ers (-360)
Spread (Open): New Orleans Pelicans (5.5) vs Philadelphia 76ers (-5.5)
Spread (Current): New Orleans Pelicans (8.5) vs Philadelphia 76ers (-8.5)
Game Total (Open): 210
Game Total (Current): 214
All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: New Orleans Pelicans (50000)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Philadelphia 76ers (2100)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: New Orleans Pelicans (53.71%) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (46.29%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: NOP – 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: NOP +126
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: NOP – 5 Stars – Expected Margin: NOP -1.7
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars – Projected Total: 226
