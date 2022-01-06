New York gets Mobile Sports Wagering Starting On Saturday, January 8 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s David Purdum reports that on Jan. 8, FanDuel Sportsbook, Caesars, DraftKings, and BetRivers can begin their mobile sports wagering operations at 9:00 a.m. ET. Previously, you had to physically be at one of New York’s licensed sports betting lounges to place a wager on a sporting event. Beginning on Saturday, New York residents can do so directly from their mobile phones.

New York mobile sports betting to launch 9 a.m., Saturday, per gaming commission. pic.twitter.com/16HfAx1zT3 — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) January 6, 2022

State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr. regarded the approval as “Great news for New York in terms of revenue, new funding for education, addiction programs, and youth sports, as well as new jobs.”

It’s been quite a wait for New Yorkers as one-by-one surrounding states up and down the East Coast went live with legalized mobile sports betting. That includes states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and even the District of Columbia. According to the Macquarie Investment Bank, New York’s online sports betting market could reach $1 billion in annual revenue. New Jersey recently surpassed Nevada in sports betting revenue.

However, with New York now onboard, their residents won’t have to worry about driving across the border to satisfy the geolocation requirements.

See you Saturday, New York pic.twitter.com/LYfjEwHI3I — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 6, 2022

I don’t know about the three other approved books, but you can bet your piggy bank that FanDuel Sportsbook will be ready for action on Saturday. Be sure to be on the lookout for plenty of promotions and offerings to welcome new bettors into the space.