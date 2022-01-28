New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA Game Information

NYK (23-26) MIL (30-20) Date: 01/28/2022 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Fiserv Forum

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Moneyline, Spread, Total and Odds

Moneyline (Open): New York Knicks (330) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (-425) Moneyline (Current): New York Knicks ( 320 ) vs. Milwaukee Bucks ( -405 ) Spread (Open): New York Knicks (8.5) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (-8.5) Spread (Current): New York Knicks ( 9 ) vs. Milwaukee Bucks ( -9 ) Game Total (Open): 215 Game Total (Current): 217

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: New York Knicks ( 12000 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Milwaukee Bucks ( 700 )

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: New York Knicks (36.28%) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (63.72%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: NYK – 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline +176 SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: NYK – 5 Stars – Expected Margin: NYK -4.1 SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 1 Star – Projected Total: 218.6

