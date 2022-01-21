NFL Divisional Round Injury Report: Will Fournette Finally Return against the Rams? by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The season is slowly drawing to a close, and maintenance is becoming a more common issue as teams ensure that they enter the Divisional Round of the playoffs as close to full health as possible. The Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans have the obvious advantage of an extra week of rest heading into this weekend’s action. Still, both teams are dealing with ailments ahead of their upcoming battles.

We’re running through some notable injuries for the upcoming weekend of NFL action.

Cincinnati Bengals

Stanley Morgan (hamstring) – Questionable

Stanley Morgan’s presence on offense isn’t going to make or break the Cincinnati Bengals’ chances against the Titans. The third-year wideout has appeared in 17 games for the Bengals this season, spending most of his time on special teams but earned a start in Week 18, with the first-stringers resting.

Tennessee Titans

Teair Tart (ankle) – Questionable

The Titans hoped the Wild Card bye would help them get back to full health for their divisional matchup against the Bengals; however, Teair Tart remains questionable ahead of Saturday’s game. Tart started the first seven weeks of the season and has been in and out of the lineup since. The second-year defensive tackle returned for Week 16 and 17, playing 41 total snaps over the two weeks and not starting in Week 17. Tart elevates the defensive unit, but his playing time will be compromised even if he is cleared to return.

San Francisco 49ers

Nick Bosa (concussion) â Questionable

Jordan Willis (ankle) – Questionable

Ambry Thomas (knee) – Questionable

The San Francisco 49ers leaned into their defense over the final half of the season, but they may have to get past the Packers without a few key defensive cogs. Nick Bosa, Ambry Thomas, and Jordan Willis are all questionable ahead of Saturday’s contest with various ailments.

Bosa suffered a scary injury against the Cowboys, colliding with a teammate and being forced out of action. The former first-round pick will need to clear protocols before rejoining the team. Thomas played his way into a starter’s role, starting the past six games for the Niners. Willis has served as a depth option off the bench for San Francisco but has been invaluable when called upon. The 26-year-old has recorded 3.0 sacks, one forced fumble, and 15 tackles while averaging fewer than 20 plays per game.

All three players make the Niners’ defense better, and their playing status is worth monitoring as we approach kick-off.

Green Bay Packers

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) – Doubtful

David Bakhtiari (knee) – Questionable

David Bakhtiari returned in time to get a few practice reps in during the Packers’ Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions. The two-time All-Pro suited up for his first game of the season, playing 40% of snaps in the loss. Bakhtiari is listed as questionable, although his practice schedule implies that the Packers are gearing him up to play on Saturday. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has dealt with injuries throughout the season, but it appears his participation in the NFC Divisional Round is doubtful after sitting out practice this week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette (hamstring)

There is no official status update for Leonard Fournette’s participation this week, but the running back returned to practice on Friday. Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans will be hoping that is a good omen for his involvement on Sunday after the former LSU Tiger has missed the past four weeks with a hamstring injury.

Los Angeles Rams

Andrew Whitworth (knee, ankle) – Out

Taylor Rapp (concussion) – Out

On Friday, Sean McVay confirmed that starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth and starting safety Taylor Rapp are out against the Bucs on Sunday. Whitworth injured his knee and ankle on the opening play of Monday night’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals. At the same time, Rapp left partway through the Rams Week 18 contest against the San Francisco 49ers. LA managed to knock off the Cardinals without both players, but they’ll face a stiffer challenge against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

