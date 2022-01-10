NFL Draft Odds: Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux With Best Prices To Go First
The Michigan defensive end currently is -110 to be the top overall pick
The top of the 2022 NFL Draft board has been set entering the Week 18 edition of “Sunday Night Football” between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams, and it has many thinking about which players could be heading where.
The 3-14 Jacksonville Jaguars locked up the No. 1 overall draft pick despite earning a stunning win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The 3-13-1 Detroit Lions will have the second selection with the 4-13 Houston Texans rounding out the top three. (You can view the top 16 picks here.)
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has the best odds (-110) to be selected first overall while Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux isn’t far behind (+110). There’s a notable gap with Evan Neal having the third-best odds (+750), but the Alabama offensive tackle is rising up draft boards and could still see his prices change as we get closer.
Anyway, here is a complete rundown of 2022 No. 1 overall pick odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:
Aidan Hutchinson -110
Kayvon Thibodeaux +110
Evan Neal +750
Kenny Pickett +1000
Matt Corrall +3000
Malik Willis +3000
DeMarvin Leal +3500
Derek Stingley Jr. +4000
Kyle Hamilton +4000
George Karralaftis +5000
Ikem Ekwonu +5500
Charles Cross +6500
Sam Howell +7500
Carson Strong +7500
Nakobe Dean +7500
David Ojabo +7500
Jordan Davis +7500
A $110 bet on Hutchinson to be the first overall pick would make one lucky bettor $100 richer, if the Michigan product does indeed go first.
The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin April 28 in Las Vegas.