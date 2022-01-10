NFL Draft Odds: Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux With Best Prices To Go First The Michigan defensive end currently is -110 to be the top overall pick by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The top of the 2022 NFL Draft board has been set entering the Week 18 edition of “Sunday Night Football” between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams, and it has many thinking about which players could be heading where.

The 3-14 Jacksonville Jaguars locked up the No. 1 overall draft pick despite earning a stunning win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The 3-13-1 Detroit Lions will have the second selection with the 4-13 Houston Texans rounding out the top three. (You can view the top 16 picks here.)

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has the best odds (-110) to be selected first overall while Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux isn’t far behind (+110). There’s a notable gap with Evan Neal having the third-best odds (+750), but the Alabama offensive tackle is rising up draft boards and could still see his prices change as we get closer.

Anyway, here is a complete rundown of 2022 No. 1 overall pick odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Aidan Hutchinson -110

Kayvon Thibodeaux +110

Evan Neal +750

Kenny Pickett +1000

Matt Corrall +3000

Malik Willis +3000

DeMarvin Leal +3500

Derek Stingley Jr. +4000

Kyle Hamilton +4000

George Karralaftis +5000

Ikem Ekwonu +5500

Charles Cross +6500

Sam Howell +7500

Carson Strong +7500

Nakobe Dean +7500

David Ojabo +7500

Jordan Davis +7500

A $110 bet on Hutchinson to be the first overall pick would make one lucky bettor $100 richer, if the Michigan product does indeed go first.

The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin April 28 in Las Vegas.