NFL Odds: Cooper Kupp, Rams Lead Seven Week 17 Prop Bets To Consider

We’re one week closer to the end of the regular season, which means it might not get better than this for those looking to place a wager on NFL Sundays.

But if you’re not comfortable with taking a side with the spread — there’s five games with spreads of 13 or more points — we’ve included seven prop bets that are worthy of consideration. Of note, all prices listed are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Deebo Samuel anytime scorer AND 49ers win +150

Samuel, who is +120 as an anytime scorer, has 12 touchdowns in 14 games this season and now gets the benefit of facing the Houston Texans. Houston has allowed 12 receiving touchdowns (two to running backs) and 18 rushing touchdowns. Given the way the 49ers get the ball in Samuel’s hands, it feels very realistic he gets into the end zone at least once. If you’re feeling extra confident, Samuel two or more touchdowns is at +650.

Odell Beckham Jr. anytime scorer +150

Beckham has four touchdowns in his five games with the Rams. And he (like Cooper Kupp) will have the benefit of going up against a Baltimore defense that ranks 28th in passing touchdowns allowed this season, in large part because of a very banged-up secondary.

Cooper Kupp & Mark Andrews Over 14.5 combine receptions +130

We’re riding with the best receiver and best tight end in the league. Andrews has seen 10 or more targets in five of the last six games and turned those into eight or more catches in the last three. Kupp has seen double-digit targets in all but one game this season and has 10 games with eight or more receptions, including five with 10 or more receptions.

James Conner anytime scorer +110

Conner has 16 touchdowns in 14 games this season. The Dallas Cowboys defense has been much improved these last four weeks, but getting Conner, among the most notable red-zone threats, at plus money still is worth the gamble.

Travis Kelce Over 73.5 receiving yards -115

Kelce gets a matchup with a Cincinnati Bengals defense that has allowed the third-most receiving yards to tight ends this season, a mere seven yards fewer than the league-leading Colts. The Bengals gave up 125 yards to Mark Andrews in Week, 100-plus yards to Broncos tight ends in Week 15 and 151 yards to George Kittle in Week 14.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6.5 halftime spread -115

Tampa Bay is a 13.5-point favorite over the New York Jets. And while that feels manageable for a Bucs group that continues to plays for the top seed in the conference, Tom Brady needing less than a touchdown to cover the halftime spread feels even more profitable.

Los Angeles Rams Over 2.5 touchdowns -165

The Rams have scored 28 or more points in four of their last five games with 350-plus yards of total offense in those four. We’re in on LA given the recent development of the Sony Michel-led running game, along with the players at the skill positions.