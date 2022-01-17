NFL Odds: Five Wild-Card Prop Bets To Consider Before Rams-Cardinals Should we expect the quarterbacks to each throw interceptions? by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL will conclude its wild-card round Monday night as the fifth-seeded Arizona Cardinals travel to SoFi Stadium to take on the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Rams, and there are plenty of wagers and prop bets that are enticing.

The NFC West champion Rams, who split the regular-season series against the Cardinals, currently are a three-point home favorite. The total is set at over/under 49, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

However, if you’d rather not pick a side in what’s sure to be an entertaining contest between two of the best teams in the NFC, here are five prop bets to consider:

James Conner anytime touchdown scorer +130

Disclaimer: Conner remains questionable entering Monday night, but should you find out he’s active 90 minutes before the game, his anytime touchdown prop is worthy of betting on. The likely reason Conner is plus money is the uncertainty in his status. His prices have not been this enticing since midway through the season. Conner missed both Week 16 and 17 due to injuries, but returned as the featured back in Week 18. He scored his 18th touchdown (15 rushing) on the season in Week 18, averaging one rushing score in each of the 15 games he played this season. The Cardinals used Conner (not Chase Edmonds) far more in their red-zone and goal-line packages.

Kyler Murray Over 0.5 interceptions +105

Murray hasn’t been as turnover-happy as Matthew Stafford this season with 10 interceptions on the campaign. He hasn’t thrown a pick in the last three games, either. But the dual-threat signal-caller did throw a pair of interceptions against the Rams in Week 14. It also will be the first playoff game for the third-year quarterback, and it will come against a defense that ranks third in interceptions on the season (19 in 17 games).

Cam Akers Under 26.5 rushing yards -110

The Rams running back probably should not even be on the field for Los Angeles after working all the way back from an Achilles injury. Akers played in his first game of the season in Week 18. He saw 20% of snaps (13 total) and turned it into five rushes for three yards. Akers should continue to be on a pitch count, all while Sony Michel (+105 anytime scorer) has taken over in the backfield.

Van Jefferson Over 37.5 receiving yards -115

Jefferson obviously competes for targets with all-world receiver Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham and even tight end Tyler Higbee. But the speedy third wideout has recorded more than 38 yards in 11 of his 17 games this season, including eight of the last 11. The Cardinals have been solid against the pass on the whole, but this feels more than manageable given that Jefferson has games with 58 yards (two receptions) and 90 yards (six receptions) against Arizona already this season.

Matthew Stafford Over 0.5 interceptions -130

Stafford, who has yet to win a playoff game in his career, has been incredibly loose with the ball of late, throwing eight interceptions in his last four games. He had 17 interceptions in 17 regular season contests with one in his two games against the Cardinals. Arizona has recorded three interceptions in the last two games and 13 on the season.