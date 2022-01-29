NFL Odds: How Tom Brady Retirement Reports Impacted Bucs’ Super Bowl Futures Tampa Bay remains 14-to-1 for Super Bowl LVII, despite the Brady rumors by Sean T. McGuire 18 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The constant differing of reports pertaining to whether or not Tom Brady officially retired from the NFL on Saturday had plenty of onlookers rather confused.

First, ESPN reported Saturday afternoon that Brady decided to retire from the league after playing 22 seasons. Then were those pushing back on that notion — including Brady’s own father Tom Brady Sr. — while expressing the 44-year-old quarterback hadn’t yet decided. Then there was an additional report from NFL Network that stated the expectation was that Brady would, in fact, still retire. It was (and has continued to be) constant chaos.

And while one may think that meant chaos for oddsmakers, it actually wasn’t the case. DraftKings Sportsbook, for one, has not touched its Super Bowl LVII futures on Brady’s Buccaneers hours after Saturday’s saga started. Sometimes those sorts of major development would prompt books to take the team or player, in this case the Buccaneers, off the betting board all together to avoid any risk, but that wasn’t the case either.

Instead, the Buccaneers, who won the Super Bowl during Brady’s first season in Tampa Bay, remain among the favorites at DraftKings. Tampa Bay trails the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams while being tied with the Dallas Cowboys at 14-to-1.

Kansas City Chiefs +650

Buffalo Bills +750

Los Angeles Rams +1100

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1400

Dallas Cowboys +1400

San Francisco 49ers +1400

Cincinnati Bengals +1400

Green Bay Packers +1500

Denver Broncos +1500

Baltimore Ravens +1800

Tennessee Titans +2000

New England Patriots +2200

Arizona Cardinals +2500

Los Angeles Chargers +2500

Of course, should Brady announce his decision to retire Sunday morning or within the next few days, those prices would drastically differ.

SuperBook Sports, for example, would debate opening the Buccaneers 100-to-1 to win Super Bowl LVII should Brady retire, according to NESN betting analyst Sam Panayotovich.

That, however, has yet to be seen.