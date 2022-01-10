NFL Odds: Packers Super Bowl Favorites At Close Of Regular Season The Patriots are 20-to-1 to win Super Bowl LVI by Jenna Ciccotelli 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After 18 weeks, the NFL regular season has concluded. But the final week of the season wasn’t exactly uneventful.

The Indianapolis Colts bowed out of playoff contention with a brutal loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars (!) and the Baltimore Ravens suffered the same fate with a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who effectively clinched their own postseason spot — because the unthinkable didn’t happen in the “Sunday Night Football” game, where a Los Angeles Chargers-Las Vegas Raiders tie would have sent the Steelers packing and seen both west coast teams get into the postseason.

In the end, the Raiders defeated the Chargers on a winning field goal with two seconds remaining in overtime.

Elsewhere, Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers also staged a thrilling comeback against the Los Angeles Rams to clinch a postseason spot.

With the playoff picture set, it’s time to start looking ahead. Now that all of these teams are in, what are the odds that they can come out hoisting the Lombardi Trophy?

Here are the latest Super Bowl odds, via DraftKings Sportsbook:

Green Bay Packers +380

Kansas City Chiefs +450

Buffalo Bills +750

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +800

Tennessee Titans +850

Los Angeles Rams +1000

Dallas Cowboys +1200

Cincinnati Bengals +1600

San Francisco 49ers +2000

New England Patriots +2000

Arizona Cardinals +2500

Las Vegas Raiders +4000

Philadelphia Eagles +6000

Pittsburgh Steelers +6000

The push to the Super Bowl begins next weekend. The Patriots will play the Bills in a wild card game Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET.