NFL Odds: Opening Lines, Totals For Every Wild Card Weekend Game

If Week 18 in the NFL was any indication, we’re in for a wild sprint to the Super Bowl now that the playoffs are finally here.

The NFL playoff field is set, and the first round gets underway Saturday, Jan. 15 with the league drawing out the first round through Monday, Jan. 17.

Here’s a quick look at the opening betting lines and totals for all six games this weekend, with the betting information coming from DraftKings Sportsbook.

SATURDAY, JAN. 15

Las Vegas Raiders at (-6.5) Cincinnati Bengals, 49

New England Patriots at (-4.5) Buffalo Bills, 43.5

SUNDAY, JAN. 16

Philadelphia Eagles at (-8.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 49

San Francisco 49ers at (-3) Dallas Cowboys, 49.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at (-12.5) Kansas City Chiefs, 46.5

MONDAY, JAN. 17

Arizona Cardinals at (-4.5) Los Angeles Rams, 50.5