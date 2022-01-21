Sign Up For NFL Divisional Round Pick ‘Em Contest At NESN Games To Win Gift Card Make a few picks, and you can win! by NESN Staff 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

And then there were eight.

The NFL divisional round is upon us, and with it comes the most competitive weekend on the football calendar. If you think you’ve got a solid read on what’s going to happen this weekend, make sure you sign up for the Saturday divisional round Pick ‘Em Challenge at NESN Games to play for a $25 Amazon gift card.

It’s simple to play, too. All you need to do is pick the against-the-spread winner, total and a few prop bets for the two Saturday games.

Here are the lines, totals and prop bets on the board for the two games. Click here to sign up or make your entry below.

Cincinnati Bengals at (-3.5) Tennessee Titans, 47.5

Joe Burrow passing yards: over/under 273.5

AJ Brown receiving yards: over/under 72.5

San Francisco 49ers at (-5.5) Green Bay Packers, 47.5

Deebo Samuel receiving yards: over/under 56.5

Aaron Rodgers passing yards: over/under 268.5

